Mayor Addresses COVID-19 Pandemic

By Sharon Springer

City of Burbank Mayor

Hello Fellow Burbankers. L.A. County began reopening golf courses and trails along with some retail businesses that are offering curbside pickup. In Burbank, DeBell Golf Course is now open. Stough Canyon was closed this week for a few days of maintenance. Wildwood Canyon and its parking lot are open and will remain open.

While out on trails, please wear facemasks and follow all posted guidelines. Children older than age 2 are also required to wear facemasks at trailheads, in parking lots and destination points. We must continue to practice social distancing and regular hand washing. These are simple things we can do to ensure everyone’s safety and hopefully not have restrictions again in the future. Thank you for being kind. Many are stressed during this difficult time and a kind word or thank you can help.

Last week, the City Council extended the Eviction Moratorium Ordinance until May 31, prohibiting the evictions of residential and commercial tenants for nonpayment of rent caused by the coronavirus. The City Council also added restrictions to the applicability of the ordinance to exclude commercial property leased by a tenant that is a multi-national company, a publicly traded company, or a company that is not eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. These types of companies were able to invoke the moratorium in April but will be excluded in the new ordinance currently in affect for May.

The repayment of deferred rent, including late fees and/or penalties and interest, if any, continues to be Nov. 30. The state has provided guidance for reopening our businesses. This includes preparing a plan, adjusting workplace practices, and educating employees and customers. You can find more information at covid19.ca.gov/roadmap.

The Burbank Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot located at the corner of Glenoaks Boulevard and Olive Avenue. Please don’t crowd the booths and remember that wearing facemasks and practicing social distancing is mandatory. If you need help with groceries, Burbank Temporary Aid Center offers a food pantry. They can be reached at (818) 848-2822. If you are in need of shelter, or have general questions, please contact our COVID-19 hotline at (818) 238-5580 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday, or email us at covid19@burbankca.gov.

L.A. County has launched LACountyHelps.org. It’s a free and easy way to find out your eligibility to receive help from the many different health and human services programs. The information is provided in various languages. LACountyHelpCenter.org is another L.A. County website that provides help for businesses, non-profits and individuals. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program is a new initiative under the Federal CARES Act; it provides assistance for unemployed or partially unemployed individuals due to COVID-19 who are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance. You can find more information on our COVID-19 City updates page at burbankca.gov.

The L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services launched the Critical Delivery Service Program, which will deliver food and other vital necessities to older adults, dependent adults, and individuals with disabilities who are unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19. All items for this free delivery service must be paid in advance through the store’s website. This delivery service is free anywhere in Los Angeles County, seven days a week. Scheduling can be done in advance (from two weeks up to 24 hours) on a one-time or reoccurring basis. In some situations, same-day deliveries can be scheduled. Individuals can utilize this service up to four times per month by calling (888) 863-7411 (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or email newfreedom@wdacs.lacounty.gov.

The city of Burbank has a similar program. If you are a senior or disabled adult, please contact Burbank Project Hope. They can pair you with a volunteer who will help run errands, pick up groceries or just check-in on you. If you are interested in this program or would like to sign-up as a volunteer, please call (818) 238-5370 or email us at BVP@burbankca.gov.

On behalf of Vice-Mayor Bob Frutos and Councilmembers Jess Talamantes, Emily Gabel-Luddy and Tim Murphy, thank you for what you are doing to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Thank you very much and we are getting through this together.