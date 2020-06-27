Mayor’s Update: Amid Pandemic, City Is on the Job

By Sharon Springer

Mayor of Burbank

I am excited to tell you about our many city openings and continued services during the pandemic.

The city will resume parking enforcement for street sweeping starting Monday, July 6. Parking enforcement will begin with warnings from July 6 to July 11. Parking enforcement citations will be issued starting July 13 for street sweeping and overtime parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods. For more information about street sweeping, call (818) 238-3800, and for questions about parking enforcement, call (818) 238-3000.

The Burbank WorkForce Connection is now open by appointment only. WorkForce Connection is a self-serve job resource center, where you can utilize computers, telephones, a copier, a scanner and a fax machine for job search-related activities free of charge. WorkForce Connection also has local business job postings, and staff can help our community with unemployment assistance; however, we are not affiliated with the Employment Development Department. Please call (818) 238-5021 or email BurbankWorkforceConnection@BurbankCa.gov for an appointment.

Burbank Public Library books and DVDs are available for curbside pickup. Simply request titles through the online catalog at burbanklibrary.org or call (818) 238-5600 for assistance and reading suggestions. Downloadable ebooks and e-audiobooks and streaming movies, TV and music are also available via the library’s website. If you don’t have a library card, you can register for one online.

The library continues to offer online programming. Track your reading and win prizes as part of the Summer Reading Program, or stream locally produced children’s programs on reading, crafts, science, technology and more. A book club for adults meets online monthly. Find these and more programs at burbanklibrary.org.

The Verdugo Aquatic Facility is now open. Class offerings, times, lap swim hours and other programs will operate in a reduced capacity to allow for proper social distancing. The McCambridge Pool will remain closed for the summer 2020 season.

Burbank has resumed offering Summer Daze, which are full-day camps for youth ages 5½ through 14 offered at McCambridge, Olive, Verdugo Recreation Centers and Gross Park. The DeBell Golf Course and driving range are open along with the Hilltop Restaurant and Bar. All tennis courts at various parks, and outdoor pickleball courts located at Maxam Park along with the Burbank Tennis Center and the center’s Courtside Caffe are also open.

The Stough Canyon and Wildwood Canyon trails are open for hiking. Trail users older than 2 are required to wear face coverings at trailheads, in parking lots and certain points along trails. The Stough Canyon Nature Center remains closed.

Parks are open. However, outdoor amenities such as picnic areas, playgrounds, basketball courts, fitness equipment and ballfields remain closed. Park permits and facility reservations are not available and all indoor facilities including recreation centers, the Joslyn Adult Center, Tuttle Senior Center and Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center remain closed.

If you are a senior or disabled adult, please contact Burbank Project Hope. They can pair you with a volunteer who will help run errands, pick up groceries or just check in on you. If you are interested in this program or would like to sign up as a volunteer, call (818) 238-5370 or email BVP@burbankca.gov

In an effort to continue to serve the Burbank community throughout recent events, The Senior Nutrition Program has continued providing meals to seniors in need. For more information, call (818) 238-5366.

Burbank Parks and Recreation has compiled a resource list of fun and safe ways to stay active, connected and enriched during this time. These Virtual Ways to Play More are available on the city’s website. A fun thing to do is participate in a free Virtual Race that began June 8 and continues through July 5. Participants can run or walk (virtually) at their own pace and on their own routes. The race is a great way to remain active while maintaining social distancing.

The Burbank PASS Program provides residents who are in need of financial assistance the opportunity to engage and apply for Burbank programs, activities and services. Electronic applications are being taken. If you would like to know more, check out our website at burbankca.gov.

The Burbank Recycle Center will provide limited drop off services beginning Tuesday, June 30, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center is closed Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. Accepted materials include cardboard and paper, tin and aluminum, plastics labeled 1, 2 or 5, glass, electronics, fluorescents, batteries, oil, antifreeze and mattresses. Cash redemption for cans is not yet in place and commercial mattresses will not be accepted. Burbank ID and face coverings are required to enter. Before dropping off items, please check our website at Burbankrecycle.org for specific entrance instructions and information.

Passport services through the city clerk’s office have resumed. Make an appointment by calling (818) 238-5851.

The animal shelter has resumed adoptions by appointment only. To view available animals and make adoption appointments, visit burbankanimalshelter.org.

Building and safety, planning and zoning, parking, public works, park and recreation and Section 8 services are now open by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. This includes pulling a building permit, obtaining a residential or commercial parking permit, applying and receiving a business license or business tax certificate, visiting with a plan checker for specific construction projects, obtaining Section 8 services and paying for plan check and permit fees. Please check our website for the correct phone number to each department.

Online services are available for continued customer convenience and to conduct services that are not available by appointment. These include inspection requests, submission of plans, pre-zoning clearances and application for permits.

The Finance Department has opened public counters providing all services on an appointment only basis. Call (818) 238-5500.

In closing, we know that with continued vigilance we will continue to move forward in a positive direction concerning the COVID-19 crisis. With the continued path toward recovery and so many business sectors in our community opening, we are headed in a positive direction. This is my last planned update, and I hope you found them informative. We will continue to post updates on our website, social media and the Burbank Channel as well as sending information to you directly via enotify. All of the information along with phone numbers will be provided on our website on the COVID19 city updates page, and you can always call us at (818) 238-5580 with questions or email us at Covid19@Burbankca.gov

On behalf of Vice Mayor Bob Frutos and council members Jess Talamantes, Emily Gabel-Luddy and Tim Murphy, thank you for helping your neighbors and for your kindness. We are getting through this together.