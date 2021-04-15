Michael Charles Hanna | Obituary

Michael (Mike) Charles Hanna died in his sleep on March 2, 2021, at age 55.

Mike was born in Detroit, Michigan, and his engineering talents took him to work in California, Oregon, Sweden, and the Netherlands. He invented technologies used by major corporations around the world, and was deeply passionate about his work.

A childhood visit to Marineland sparked a lifelong interest in scuba diving for Mike, and he loved to travel the world to discover new diving spots. His scientific knowledge and expertise were balanced with deep interest in literature, economics, politics, philosophy, and climate action; his passion for any subject or cause he took up was intense. Mike’s family and friends will greatly miss his powerful intellect, wry sense of humor, and holiday visits, as well as the stream of stunning photos from his travels.

In his later years, Mike developed a strong interest in spirituality, and had long and lively conversations with friends and family about Christianity, Judaism, and Buddhism. His favorite book was Robert Penn Warren’s 1946 novel “All The King’s Men,” and he loved music ranging from the punk poetry of Henry Rollins to the classics of jazz. He also had a passion for art and architecture, particularly of the mid-20th century.

Mike had no children of his own, but he cared deeply about children, and would spend hours offering advice and carefully cleaning toys to give a friend’s child. He was particularly drawn to anti-bullying work, and his generosity in that cause won him accolades from Aaron Paul, actor in Mike’s favorite television show, “Breaking Bad.”

Mike is survived by his mother, father, sister, aunt/godmother, cousin, and niece. He was predeceased by his brother and best friend, Steve Hanna.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mike’s love of sea life and ocean conservation, his family welcomes contributions in his honor to the New England Aquarium and the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, to support their conservation science and research:

The New England Aquarium and Center for Ocean Life

1 Central Wharf

Boston, MA 02110

Or online at:

tinyurl.com/michaelchanna

