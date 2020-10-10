Moratorium on Commercial Evictions Extended

The Burbank City Council approved amending the urgency eviction ordinance applying only to commercial evictions, extending the municipal policy for at least another three months, the officials said.

Residential eviction protection, meanwhile, continues to be provided by state legislation, Assembly Bill 3088.

The Burbank eviction ordinance does not forgive the payment of rent, but instead acknowledges a commercial tenant is still obligated to pay any missed rent as deferred payments. Any deferred rent will be due six months after the ordinance’s Dec. 31 expiration. This means all deferred rent would be due June 30, 2021, unless the ordinance is extended further.

Additionally, the property owner may not charge or collect interest, late fees or other penalties that could accrue on unpaid rent through the end of the six-month grace period, officials said.

The council continues to encourage both residential and commercial tenants to pay any portion of the rent they can afford, to speak with the landlords and if possible, work out a repayment plan.

