NCL Class of 2022 Ticktockers in Annual Fashion Show

Nineteen young women from La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Glendale and the surrounding area recently participated in the National Charity League Glendale Chapter’s Annual Tea and Fashion Show. The event, modified with COVID protocols, was shown virtually to NCL Glendale members and their families.

The young women, or Ticktockers as they are known, began their NCL journey in seventh grade, working with their mothers, called Patronesses, to support the chapter’s philanthropic partners. National Charity League provides experience in community service, leadership development and cultural experiences, which are the pillars of the program.

“As high school juniors, they participate in the long-standing annual tradition of the Fashion Show,” an NCL spokeswoman said. “This event teaches the girls to hone their presentation and public speaking skills. Most importantly, it builds confidence and celebrates teamwork. In preparation, the girls worked together to determine the theme, took lessons with a professional coach and collaborated on the event planning details.”

The Glendale Chapter of NCL, Inc., was first organized in 1942 and became a chartered chapter of National Charity League, Inc. in 1958. It works with more than 20 local philanthropies, supporting them with hands-on service. Through the mother-daughter relationship, NCL develops strong women leaders serving and impacting communities today and for generations to come. To learn more, visit nclglendale.org.

Related