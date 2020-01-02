NCL Debutantes ‘See Wonders’ at 57th Ball

The San Marino Area Chapter of National Charity League recently held its 57th annual Debutante Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in the Ballroom. “You Shall See Wonders” was the theme for the 2019 debutante season, celebrating the many philanthropic, leadership and cultural opportunities treasured during the past six years, while also looking forward to the future that awaits these young ladies who were presented on the arms of their fathers.

The ball paid tribute to the debutantes, along with the other 2019 Ticktockers, who completed 19,000 hours of community service, volunteering at the various philanthropies supported during their six years of membership.