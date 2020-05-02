New Tool Highlights Coronavirus Test and Death Counts

Information from a new dashboard unveiled by Los Angeles County officials this week indicated that as of Friday, 26 Burbank residents had succumbed to the coronavirus.

Additionally, a total of 960 residents had been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 241 were confirmed to be infected. The figures, which are produced by the L.A. County Department of Public Health, only reflect how many tests were positive and do not reflect patient recoveries or possible reinfection.

This information was gathered from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, which is an interactive map that allows users to conjure raw data and adjusted rates for tests, confirmed cases and deaths recorded for most areas of L.A. County, save for Long Beach and Pasadena because they each have their own public health departments.

A separate chart published by the Department of Public Health indicated Friday that at least three care centers in Burbank had residents, patients and staff members confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, with two of the institutions recordings deaths from the disease.

Those institutions included Alameda Care Center (34 confirmed employees, 49 confirmed residents and 16 confirmed deaths); Burbank Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (21 employees, 31 residents, four deaths) and The Heights at Burbank (one employee and three residents).

The county’s presentation does not indicate whether the recorded deaths at those institutions were among residents or staff members.

Public Health officials have credited the countywide “Safer at Home” directive with helping to stymie the spread of the disease, which is caused from a novel coronavirus that emerged late last year in China and was declared a global pandemic in March. The county’s order, which also mandates the closure of nonessential businesses and imposes restrictions on those allowed to remain open, remains active through May 15; however, as Gov. Gavin Newsom considers a multistep plan to reopen the state, county officials are almost certain to approve an extension of the directive, potentially with changes.

The COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard can be accessed at dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard. For additional information, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.