Nursing Students Get Shot at Vaccinating USC-VHH Staff

Nursing students from Glendale Community College recently helped to vaccinate health care workers at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital against COVID-19 as part of their clinical hours. The Care Extender Clinical Experience provides opportunities for nursing students to experience health care from a clinical perspective, through patient contact and collaboration with the patient care team. USC-VHH CEO Keith Hobbs said this allowed the hospital’s nurses and other front-line staff to remain at their positions instead of having to give the vaccines themselves, and he hoped to use GCC nursing students again as vaccinations continue to open up to the public.

