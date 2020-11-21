Obituary – Albert ‘Bob’ Santoyo

Albert ‘Bob’ Santoyo

September 13, 1928-November 13, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Albert “Bob” Santoyo shares his passing on November 13, 2020. Bob was born on Flower Street in Burbank on September 13, 1928, the 7th of 8 children.

He was a “Burbank Bulldog” from Burbank High and, upon graduation in 1946, went to Boot Camp at Fort Ord and served in Korea at the tail end of the Korean War.

When he returned home, he worked with his brother Benny at Ford Agency in Burbank, painting cars. He liked to bowl and that’s where he met his wife, Margaret, whom he married in May, 1964, and became a Dad to her 4 children: Pam Grant and Bill Roberts, both of whom predeceased him in death, and Beth and Robin Roberts. Within a year, Bob and Margaret were blessed with the birth of a son, Ronald Paul Santoyo, in 1965.

Bob bought his home in Burbank in 1964 and lived there for the rest of his life. His wife Margaret passed in 1983 and he retired at the age of 70 from the L.A. Police Department, where he had continued to paint cars.

Bob’s life was full: He loved custom cars, working out daily in the local gym, and going to daily Mass at Holy Rosary Church, where he was on the Finance Committee and a part of the caregiving ministry. He was DODGER BLUE all the way, bringing his and the neighbors’ kids to the baseball games. He even had the distinction of going to the 1st SUPER BOWL!

Bob was very kind, silently generous, quietly spiritual and extremely loyal and devoted to his family and friends.

He will be missed by all but particularly his son, Ronnie and wife Kim; stepchildren Beth and Robin; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother Richard; and many cousins in Mexico to whom he was devoted all his life.

Due to the COVID-19, services will be limited to family members only.

“No eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him.” 1 Corinthians 2:9.