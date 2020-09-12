Obituary | Andrea Ruth Heintz

Andrea Ruth Heintz

Mrs. Andrea Ruth Heintz (Luttge), native of Burbank, California, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 81.

Andrea was born on January 27, 1939 in Burbank California, to Ruth (Kendig) and Andra Luttge. She graduated from John Burroughs High School. She married John Heintz, in 1959.

Andrea, a proud lifelong Burbank resident, is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, John Heintz; son, Steven (Elizabeth) Heintz of Burbank, California; brother, Wayne Luttge, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and grandchildren Samantha Heintz and Jack Froding.

No memorial services are being held at this time.

Arrangements are under the care of Pierce Brothers Valhalla.