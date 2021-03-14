Obituary | Anna Shrock Waite

Anna Shrock Waite

Anna Waite passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021, at the age of 104, at her home in Glendale, CA. Anna Linelle Shrock was born on April 10, 1916, in Marion, IN, to Ferdinand and Rebecca Shrock. She was the eldest of 7 children. She graduated from Western College for Women in Oxford, OH, where she majored in music. She came to California in 1939, and was married to Harlan Rees Waite on August 18, 1940. They had three daughters: Anna Rebecca (“Becky”) Haase, Judith Lynn, and Claudia Eileen Turner.

Anna had a 21-year career as a teacher in schools throughout Southern California, and was an active member of the United Methodist Church, where her husband served as a pastor. She was an avid reader, and published two books on the family’s genealogy.

Anna is survived by her sister, Margaret Sturtevant, of Pasco, WA; four grandchildren: Christine Walters (Wayne), Kimberly Le Duff (Michel), David Turner (Elizabeth) and Philip Turner (Cambria); her sons-in-law Sheldon Haase and Lloyd Turner; and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as a large and loving extended family.