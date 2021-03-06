Obituary | Barbara Marks

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, our dear Aunt, friend and animal lover Barbara Marks was called home. She was 94.

Barbara was born and raised in Hollywood, California, and graduated from Fairfax High School. Following in the steps of her father Thomas Percy Pratt, she worked in films and movies as an Editor and Film Cutter for over 35 years before retiring.

She called Burbank her home for over 50 years, where she was quite active in different women’s and seniors’ groups. Every December she would be sitting at the mall in front of the wishing tree collecting donated toys for the children; watching the little children gave her so much delight. She loved to sing until a stroke took some of her mobility, she never missed practice with her Mellowtones, they went all over the Valley singing and entertaining everyone…oh how she loved to entertain.

Barbara’s favorite time of the year was spring and summer, things blooming, the sun was up early (so was she!), plenty of time for planting, digging in the dirt, filling every bird feeder and be off to the dog park with whoever she had at the time, yelling “someone step on that leash!!” Oh, My Goodness did Barbara love her animals, maybe more than people I would say to her, she would laugh…any dog she found she’d take home, to the vet, wash it, take care of it, and that was it, there was a new family member of the house. I cannot even remember all the names, way too many. As a child when Aunt still lived with my Grandmother, her first dog’s name was Cookie, she was so cute, a wired hair terrier, I think. But Aunt’s best four-legged friend by far was George. Oh, my how she loved him, and he loved her. They had a great time together and I think when George passed last year part of Aunt went with him.

Barbara is survived by her Niece, Sioux Pratt Renfro and her husband Joel, and her Nephew John Pratt. She is also survived by many Great nieces and nephews; Shannon (Michael), Matthew (Jennifer), Kathryn (Mario), Christopher, Nicklas, and Great Great nieces and nephews Juniper, Walker and Miles.

She is also survived by many dear friends. She may of not have said “thank you” enough but believe me she could not do without your friendship.

My sweet, wacky, unfiltered, dear, generous, Auntie Aunt I will miss you so dearly, you are the last of the old story tellers, the last of that generation, truly “One of a kind.”

I hope you told me everything. This milkweed thanks you for helping her grow-up.

Love you, Love you.