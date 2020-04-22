Obituary- Boyd Skiles Smith

Boyd S. Smith of Pasadena passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 15, 2020, at the age of 62.

Boyd’s zest for life was unmatched and his circle of friends spanned the globe. A proud graduate of South Pasadena High School and the University of Southern California, Boyd worked at his family business from a young age, developing a strong work ethic and commitment to serving others.

He had a successful career in both the commercial and residential real estate industries, carefully matching the needs of his clients with the perfect properties and investments. His career took him to New York, San Diego and Kauai, but he always returned to the city he loved, Pasadena. Most recently, he worked for the firm Deasy Penner Podley.

From an early age, Boyd pursued his passion to travel, collect art and antiques, and share his creative talents with others in special and unique ways. He is hailed as a Pasadena real estate architectural expert and has been quoted in the L.A. Times and Los Angeles Magazine.

An active philanthropist, Boyd led fundraising events for the Huntington Library and Gamble House as well as many other charitable and social causes in his community.

His humor and outgoing personality was matched only by his generosity and compassion. He was the first to reach out to a friend in need with a call or hand-written note, as well as to help plan events to celebrate successes and life’s milestones.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Stanley Smith, and is survived by his brother Todd Smith and sister-in-law Cathy Black-Smith.

The family asks that contributions in Boyd’s memory be made to Huntington Hospital, Huntington Library or the Gamble House.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.