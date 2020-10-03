Obituary | Curtis Virgil Reynolds

Curtis Virgil Reynolds

Curtis Virgil Reynolds, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Port Hueneme, California, on Sept. 14, 2020, with his loving wife Nancy by his side.

Curt was born Dec. 15, 1933, in tiny Bengal, Oklahoma, to Etta and Alexander Reynolds. They moved to California when Curt was seven. He attended schools in Los Molinos, and upon high school graduation joined the Navy. He served on a mine sweeper in the Mediterranean and then an icebreaker in Alaska.

Completing military service, Curt returned to California and in 1958 joined the Burbank Fire Department, working through the ranks to become Fire Chief in 1976. He also earned his B.A. degree in Political Science at California State University at Los Angeles.

As Chief, Curt developed the first master plan for the department, resulting in the rebuilding and upgrading of all six fire stations. Curt desired to provide the fire department with the best equipment, training and facilities in California. He also worked with the Pasadena and Glendale Fire Chiefs to create the Verdugo Communications System, significantly improving response times and coordination among the departments.

After decades of professional honors, Curt retired in 1990 with 33 years in the department, including almost 15 years as Chief. Desiring to be nearer to the ocean, he moved to Port Hueneme, where he met Nancy Henry. Two years later they married in Jamaica.

Throughout his full life, Curt was an athlete and fitness buff. He was a 95-mile a week cyclist, a passionate golfer, a licensed pilot, a skilled sailor and a long-distance biker on his beloved Harley.

Curt is survived by Nancy, his wife of 24 years, his sons Derek and Byron, brothers Conrad and Benton, and sister Linda Grandov.

Curt lived a life of service to his country and community. He was a devoted friend, a consummate professional, and a thoughtful, visionary leader who was proud of the heroic men and women with whom he had the honor and privilege of serving.

He will be sorely missed. Memorial services will be planned at a later date.