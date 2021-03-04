Obituary | Doris Eastman Horwith

Doris Eastman was born March 21, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and died February 27, 2021, at age 87, due to complications of Dementia. Doris lived in La Cañada for almost 52 years. She was a kind, loving and generous woman who valued family, and was a devoted wife to husband Philip for 31 years. Philip passed in 1986. Doris was an equally devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear friend to countless people.

Doris spent her childhood in Cairo, Egypt, and attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York. Doris and Phil had five children together: Celeste, Penelope, Jeff, Peter and Doug. Doris and Phil owned American Foothill Publishing in Tujunga for 48 years. She was active in many La Cañada organizations including the Newcomers’ Club, PTA, Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce and many of her children’s sports leagues. Doris and Phil were members of the La Cañada Presbyterian Church Clipper’s Club. She received the San Fernando Valley “Businesswoman of the Year” in 2001.

The Horwith family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who helped improve her quality of life in the last several years.

Doris is survived by Penelope, Jeff (Rhonda), Peter and Doug (Melinda), 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.