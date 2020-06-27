Obituary – Earl Anderson

Earl Anderson passed away on May 22, 2020. He was a longtime Burbank resident. He was born Dec. 21st, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, of Swedish immigrant parents. When he was nine years old the family moved from Chicago to Burbank, which remained his hometown for the rest of his life. He graduated from Burbank High School in 1944. In January of 1945 he joined the Army and retired from the Army as a photographer.

His career included working at Librascope, also at an advertising company and then as a photographer for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department where he retired after more than twenty-five years. He married his wife Joy in 1970 in Pasadena, California. They enjoyed extensive traveling throughout the United States including many train and bus excursions.

He is survived by his sister Donna Anderson Carlson and brother-in-law Jerry Carlson of Shady Cove, Oregon, niece Kristi Carlson of Playa del Rey, California, nephew Greg Carlson of Germantown, Wisconsin, and niece Donette Carr of Spanish Fork, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joy and his brother Robert.