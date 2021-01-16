Obituary | Helen von Seggern

Helen von Seggern

Helen von Seggern was born in Salt Lake City but, when she was quite young, the family moved to Los Angeles. After graduating from Manual Arts High School, she graduated and earned her teaching credential from UCLA. Her first teaching position was in Escondido, California, teaching at the high school.

It was there she met her husband, Ernest, son of a pioneer Escondido family and a research engineer. They were married in 1943 and soon moved to Burbank. In spite of the housing shortage, they were able to buy a house, where Helen lived until a few months before her passing.

The focus of their lives were their three children, sharing together music, scouting, and camping.

After the children were in school, she began teaching part-time at Burbank Adult School, which she chose because she could teach mornings and then be home with the children in the afternoons. She taught English and Parent Education classes. It was the latter which became the focus of her efforts — a program which met the needs of some five hundred students each year.

Special recognition came her way when the newly remodeled auditorium at the Adult School was named in her honor. It wasn’t easy but, after 42 years of teaching, she decided to retire in 2001.

She was an active member of the Burbank First United Methodist Church, of P.E.O. since 1947, and of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization of key women educators, since 1970.

Helen was a positive person with an enthusiasm for many things: flowers, music, books, museums, art galleries, travel, and baking cookies to share.

She is survived by her children Ernest (Karen), Albert (Janie), son-in-law Phil, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Any memorial gift may be made in Helen’s name to the Organ Fund at:

Burbank First United Methodist Church

700 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502