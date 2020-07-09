Obituary | Hortense Banwer

One year ago on June 28, 2019, Hortense Banwer, 94, of Palm Springs, California, died peacefully in Palm Desert, California. She was born to Francisco and Josefa Ramirez in Parral, Mexico, October 28, 1924. After the death of her parents she moved to the United States with her sisters Alicia, Dora, and Luz. She was married to Daniel (David) Banwer for over thirty years until his death in 1984. Together they raised eight children in Los Angeles and South Pasadena. She is survived by all eight children: Luis, Dana (Brian Hurd), Hortense Packer “Fo” (James), Sonia “Sunny” (Rob Rosenthal), Abner (Brooke), Michael, Melisse “Mitzi” and Jeffrey. She also leaves twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Loving and loyal to her family, she was a spirited people person and every stranger was a new friend. We love you, we miss you, and we raise a glass (white wine, of course) to you, Mom.

Hortense was interred at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California, in a private ceremony, and a celebration of her life was held several months later in October of 2019, when she would have celebrated her 95th birthday.