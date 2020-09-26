Obituary | Ingeborg J. Cesh

Phippsburg, Maine — Ingeborg J. Cesh, 81, of Paradise Cove passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine.

She was born in Limburg, Germany on February 1, 1939, a daughter of Willibald and Herta (Baumgart) Brunk. She attended school in Germany and received her bachelor’s degree in Engineering. She met and married her husband, Siegfried in Germany and they married in 1961. In 1963, they moved to California where she was employed as an insurance adjuster for Siemens before giving birth to her two daughters.

In the early years of raising a family, she was a full-time mother as well as a dedicated volunteer in the children’s program at First Presbyterian Church in Hollywood. Later, she was employed as a children’s librarian at Washington Elementary School for over 15 years. In 1999, they moved to Maine where she volunteered at the Phippsburg Library. She was an active member of the North Woolwich Methodist Church and loved working in their children’s program and being a prayer warrior for her church family. She loved children and had a very special way of making them feel loved and important. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, cooking, crafts and puppetry, baking and especially spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Siegfried A. Cesh of Phippsburg, Maine, two daughters, Simone Flaming and her husband Glenn of Dresden, Maine and Tanja Cesh and her husband Gregory Watson of Portland, Maine, 4 grandchildren, Annika N. Flaming, Isaak J. Flaming, Aubrey G. Watson and Ethan W. Watson and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Manfred Brunk and Horst Brunk, and an infant daughter, Susie.

A celebration of her life will be held in December at the North Woolwich Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alfred F. Totman Library in Phippsburg, 28 Parker Head Road, Phippsburg, ME 04562. Attn: Children’s Library. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, Maine. Condolences may be made online at DaigleFuneralHome.com.