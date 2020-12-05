Obituary | Jerome (Jerry) Leventhal

Jerome (Jerry) Leventhal

Jerry, aged 90, passed away October 17, 2020, at Leisure Vale Retirement Home in Glendale, CA, where he had resided for the past seven years. He is predeceased by parents Miriam Kosson Leventhal and Louis Leventhal as well as brother Ralph Leventhal and wives Josephine Ann Leventhal and Anita Ross Leventhal. Jerry is survived by brother Howard Leventhal (Patricia) as well as nephews Scott and Alan Leventhal and niece Luellyn Wotanis.

Jerry was born in Passaic, NJ. He lived his early years in New Jersey before relocating to California in 1954. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Korea.

Afterward, he held his career which included thirty years with Chandler Shoes and twelve with Nordstrom’s. After his retirement, Jerry was an active volunteer at Adventist Hospital and with the Glendale Police Department. He was the Dodgers’ number one fan.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Forest Lawn in Glendale, CA, at 3:00 p.m.