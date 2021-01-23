Obituary | John H. Nicholson

John H. Nicholson

John “Jack” Henry Nicholson peacefully passed into Heaven on the morning of December 28, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was born September 4, 1929 in Joliette, Illinois. He was predeceased by his father and mother and a sister. Surviving Jack are his wife, Connie, son David, daughter Diane Torp, granddaughter Tara Plum, and great-grandsons Jaxon and Brody. He is also survived by his sister Alice Jean Johnson.

Jack served in the Army during the Korean War and after being honorably discharged he moved to California to begin a career in purchasing: First working 20 years for Peterson Baby Products, followed by 20 years as Director of Purchasing for Neutrogena Corporation.

He had a lifetime of volunteer service within his Christian community, as well as volunteering at Eisenhower Hospital. He was an active member of Friendship Church Sun City since 2010. His passion for music, playing the piano and organ, provided great joy for all. He was a man of great faith, integrity, kindness, thoughtfulness and humility. Jack was a perfect gentleman and truly devoted to his extended family.

There will be no memorial services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be given to the Salvation Army or Hume Lake Christian Camp, 5545 Hedges Ave., Fresno, CA 93727-2223