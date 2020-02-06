Obituary: Loretta Tyska Levy

Loretta Tyska Levy, a La Cañada Flintridge resident for more than 40 years, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Loretta moved to California in 1968 with her husband, Roy, and daughter, Laurie.

Loretta was an active member of the LCF community and beyond. She served in the local and national PTA, Assistance League of Flintridge, National Assistance League, St. Bede Bereavement Ministry and several other charitable organizations.

Loretta loved to travel, cook, do needlepoint and play bridge, but her greatest joy was being a grandparent to her twin grandsons.

Loretta was predeceased by her husband, Roy, and is survived by her daughter, Laurie Smith; son-in-law, Jeff Smith; and grandsons, Marshall and Owen.