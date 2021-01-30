Obituary | Lynn Brown White-Shelby

Lynn Brown White-Shelby

Lynn Brown White-Shelby, 85, of Burbank, CA, passed away on October 8, 2020. She was born to Dr. William Lewis and Dorothy Dailey Brown in Gallipolis, OH. Lynn graduated from Gallia Academy High School, and went on to receive her degree from Ohio Wesleyan University where she was involved in her sorority, Delta Gamma.

Lynn is survived by her husband Ray Dean Shelby, twin brothers William Brown and Jackson Brown, daughters Christine Van Peursem and Jennifer Urbanski, stepdaughters Linda Miller, Cathy Delgado, Carrie Deardorff, ten grandchildren and five great-grandsons. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents William and Dorothy Brown and her daughter Kimberly White.

After retiring from her career at ACCO Engineered Systems as Insurance & Safety Coordinator, Lynn went on to volunteer extensively. She logged over 1,000 hours with the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank being honored as their 2009 Volunteer of the Year. Lynn became a member of La Providencia Guild of the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in 2002 and served two consecutive terms as President of the Guild. She was a member for over 40 years with the American Business Women’s Association serving as their president five times along with being honored as a Lifetime Woman of Achievement twice by Business Life magazine.

She continued to be active with her Delta Gamma sorority chapter while receiving their highest Cable and Oxford Awards and most recently served on the Senior Citizen Board for the City of Burbank. In 2018, Lynn was honored as a 28th District Congressional Woman of the Year.