Obituary | Mary Freda Lohman Patrick

Mary Freda Lohman Patrick

Mary Freda Lohman Patrick passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27th, 2020, after a brief stay in the hospital.

Mary was born in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Glendale, CA where she attended Fremont Elementary School, Clark Jr. High School and Glendale High School, Class of 1951. After high school she attended the University of Arizona, where she received her degree in Education and was in the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After college she returned to Glendale to start her teaching career at Horace Mann Elementary School, and she also taught at St. Mark’s Day School, Campbell Hall, Crestview Prep, and to raise her family.

Mary loved giving back to Glendale, volunteering in many school events, was a 30-year member of National Charity League, and her Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Group.

She was an avid bridge player where she played 3 days a week at the Arcadia Bridge Center. She was a beautiful needlecraft artist, where she won a Golden Needle award for best in show in 1979 and honorable mention in ’77 and ’78. She owned It’s a Stitch Needlepoint and Knitting store from 1976-86.

Mary leaves behind her Sister Sally Herdman (Jeff), Daughters Sara, Meg and Son Michael. Grandchildren Carly and Declan. Nieces Mary Palmer and Cindy Valdes (Vince) and her family. She will be missed, she loved her friends and was loved by many.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future.