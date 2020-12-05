Obituary | Norma Jean Askeland

Norma Jean Askeland

A longtime resident of Burbank, California, from 1942-2020, Norma passed away peacefully at home. Grateful to finally join her beloved husband, Robert Lee Askeland, who has been waiting for her since May 17, 2004.

Norma was born in Lipan, Texas, to Hazel and James Sublett, moving to Los Angeles, California, at the age of 6 months. She attended Triffin Ave. School, Franklin High School and Glendale College nursing school. Norma and her family spent many years traveling to the family ranch in northern Colorado. Norma and Robert were married May 17, 1947, after Robert returned from service in the Armed Forces, stationed in Iceland during World War II. They are Mother and Father to and survived by Sandra, Ronald Liane and Judith. Loving grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents to 27 children.

Her life was filled with dear friends, many wonderful years working in the Glendale Memorial Hospital in the newborn nursery, a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scouts, the PTA, hospital volunteer, active in the Daughters of Rebekah and the Burbank-Valley Garden Club. Her last years were filled with caring for her beloved home she and Bob built in 1950 and tending to her garden. Her love for her children, grandchildren and flowers filled her life with joy!!

Service Information: The burial is Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12:30pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles CA 90068.