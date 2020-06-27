Obituary – Patricia ‘Pat’ Lynne Taylor

Pat Taylor, 76, passed away at her home in Burbank, California, on June 18, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Donald Callahan and Gloria Smith. Pat was the oldest of three, now survived by her brother Larry and her sister Vicki.

Pat graduated in 1962 from John Muir High School in Pasadena, California. Shortly after, Pat turned her passion for vintage clothing into a career, and became the sole proprietor of Hubba Hubba! located on Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank for 35 years. Pat was highly admired by her eye for her vintage clothing and her unique way with people. Besides her successful business, Pat supported her local theater community by attending several plays a month and enjoyed writing her weekly reviews as a columnist in the Tolucan Times.

Pat will be dearly missed by her daughter Dana and her son Jeffrey, as well as her grandchildren; Keegan, Kassidy and Kye and her two great-grandchildren.

Pat left a long-lasting impression and will be remembered fondly by her community, friends and family. We are hoping to have a Celebration of Her Life held in the near future.