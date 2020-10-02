Obituary | Paul Garrier

Paul Garrier passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in La Mirada, CA.

He was born in Denver, Colorado on September 29, 1938. He graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Education and went on to acquire a Master’s Degree from USIU in California.

After being offered a teaching position in the Glendale School District, Paul and his wife Joyce moved to Glendale, CA. in 1963. He was a math teacher at both Wilson and Clark Jr. High Schools, before moving on to Crescenta Valley High School. He retired after thirty years as a beloved teacher. He was often in touch with former students whose lives he had influenced.

Paul is survived by his wife Joyce (of 59 years) his daughter Michele Hunstable, her husband John, his daughter Amy Dupas and his grandchildren Veronica, Nathan, Ethan and Madison.

Paul will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Service information & An Interactive Memorial Tribute page for Paul can be found at: Crippenmortuary.com.

Related