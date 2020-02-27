Obituary: Phil Shackel

April 4, 1958-Feb. 8, 2020

Phil Shackel passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 8, with his loving family by his side. Phil was a man devoted to his wife, Lori, and their two children, Samantha, 24, and Spencer, 21.

Born Philip Anthony Shackel on April 4, 1958, in Burbank, Phil grew up in Panorama City in the San Fernando Valley. Phil was the sixth of eight children. He always felt blessed by his four brothers and three sisters, his many nieces and nephews, and lots and lots of cousins.

Phil was rooted in his faith, which was fostered from an early age by his family. His parents, Roy and Adriana, were founding members of St. Genevieve Parish, in 1949, where Phil spent his formative years. During his elementary school years, he was a dedicated Boy Scout, an important part of his life that he often referred to later in life, as it had laid the foundation for many of his interests and talents and his great love for camping and the outdoors. During his teen and young adult years, he also enjoyed playing tennis, snow and water skiing, ice hockey, baseball and softball, and in his words, “dabbled” in football. Phil graduated from St. Genevieve High School in 1976. His years at St. Genevieve fostered many lifelong friendships that remain strong and important to this day.

Following high school and Glendale College, Phil discovered he had a knack for selling. He worked in sales in several industries, including a stint at a medical equipment supply company that brought him much joy as he assisted patients with their health needs, before landing in the printing industry, where he worked for nearly 30 years. Having worked on the presses even before becoming a print salesman, he loved his work, helping clients with creative solutions to their most challenging jobs.

In 1990, Phil met the love of his life, Lori Bardwil. The two were an amazing fit. Both came from large, faith-filled families. Their shared faith was the foundation of their relationship and later was an inspiration to their children, their families and their friends.

After marrying Lori, Phil was further blessed with a large family and many friends on Lori’s side as well. The number of nieces, nephews and cousins grew dramatically. Lori’s circle of friends adopted him instantly.

Lori and their two children, Samantha and Spencer, were Phil’s true pride and joy. Whether it was working on Scout boxcar races, referreeing the kids’ soccer games, taking them camping and teaching them the ropes, helping build school projects, cooking the best ribs ever, or carrying the tow to allow Lori to volunteer for whatever her passion was at the time, he was always the rock of the family.

He made a brave career change later in life and became licensed as a financial services rep at Northwestern Mutual. Again, the favorite part of his work was helping clients. During his career, Phil grew many great friendships both professionally and personally.

Phil was an active member of St. Bede the Venerable Parish in La Cañada Flintridge for nearly 30 years, and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. While Phil will be missed, he surely will not be forgotten. He touched so many lives as the wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend that he was.

To you, Phil, from us all: Ciao-ee!