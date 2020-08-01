Obituary | Robert Nellis November 9, 1929 – June 18, 2020

Donald Rae EDaves.

Donald Rae Daves passed away peacefully at his home in Newbury Park on June 7, 2020, at the age of 89.

Don was born December 6, 1930, in Los Angeles and grew up in Pasadena and Glendale.

He was an alumnus of USC, a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, president of Trojan Knights and an honoree of the Blue Key Honor Society and Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

While at USC, Don was responsible for the expansion of the Troyscope card stunts that took place during televised sporting events, as well as beginning the tradition of the white stallion, later known as “Traveler,” taking the field at football games.

Don worked in the entertainment industry, spending 10 years as the unit production manager and director of the television show Bonanza. In 1973, he became the assistant general manager of Goldwyn Studios (later Warner Hollywood Studios) and was there for 24 years.

Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Teri, as well as his daughters Torie and Toni and granddaughters Kathleen and Kimberly, in addition to their spouses and significant others Robert, Brad, Matthew and Sean.

Also mourning his loss are his brother Brent, his sisters-in-law Mary, Jeni and Gretchen, brother-in-law Ed, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Don will always be remembered as someone who brought love, humor, fun and adventure into everyone’s lives. His was truly a life well lived.