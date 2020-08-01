Obituary | Sona ‘‘Sunny’’ Boyd March 23, 1931 – July 15, 2020

Sona “Sunny” Davis Boyd died July 15, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her son Scott Boyd and his wife Lupe; her daughter Suzanna Farver and her husband Brett; and grandchildren Lauren Boyd and her husband Wilson Fisher, Sean Boyd, Madeline Farver and Broderick Farver. Sunny was preceded in death by her husband William Boyd in 1996.

A 55-year Burbank resident, Sunny was born March 23, 1931 in Los Angeles and graduated from UCLA in 1953 with a B.A. in Apparel Merchandising. After college she worked in the buying office of Handleman & Associates where she met her husband William.

She worked at Fiber Seal in Los Angeles and Pasadena as a sales representative from 1978-1996 where she won 5 ASID (American Society of Interior Design) awards. From 1998 -2000 she was employed at LA Spice catering as a sales representative. She worked at Dean Security as an Administrative Assistant from 2010 to the time of her passing.

In 1987 Sunny joined COPW (Committee of Professional Women). She served as President, Vice President, Treasurer, Activities Chair and was also a member of ENCORE, a subsidiary of COPW. Since 1996 Sunny was an active member of The Muses which supports and promotes the California Science Center Foundation and its education programs for youth. She was also a member of Symphonies for Schools. From 2003 to 2015 she volunteered delivering meals for Burbank Nutrition Services.

Sunny loved traveling, reading, classical music, going to the Hollywood Bowl, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A Memorial service celebrating Sunny’s life will be held next year.

In lieu of flowers, Sunny wished that donations be made in her name to the LA Philharmonic. Please mail memorial gift checks (with her name noted) to: LA Phil, Atten: Joseph Feneck, 151 S. Grand Ave., LA 90012

