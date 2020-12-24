Obituary | Walter Philip Hurley

Walter Philip Hurley passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020.

Walter Philip Hurley

Walter was born in Long Beach, California, on February 5, 1931, to Cornelius and Cornelia Hurley of Los Angeles. He grew up in Los Angeles and attended John Marshall High School. Following his graduation from Cal. St. Univ., L. A., he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was last stationed in San Francisco. Following active duty, he continued serving his country through the Naval Reserve, ultimately achieving the rank of Commander.

Following his active service in the Navy, Walter returned to Los Angeles to begin his career with Travelers Ins. Co., for which he worked 33 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, tennis, trout fishing, and being with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Frear and Mary Parker. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Nancy; his children, Jim Hurley and his wife, Nancy, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Steve Hurley and his wife, Dolores, of Simi Valley, and Linda Hurley and her husband, Richard Pachorek, of Burbank; three grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and, his older brother, Neal, and his wife, Sandy, of Medford, Oregon.

The family would like to thank Foothill Retirement in Tujunga for their loving care of Dad during the past five and one-half years.