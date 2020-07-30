Obituary – William David Evans II

William David Evans II passed away on Tuesday, July 14, at his home in La Cañada Flintridge. Bill was born on October 21, 1929, in New York City. Named for his grandfather, he was the only child of parents Riva Cluff Evans and Thomas Richards Evans. Growing up in NYC, Bill’s mother would take him by subway to see the New York Giants’ games at the Polo Grounds. So, from age 5, he became a lifetime fan. Bill attended elementary school at Horace Mann School for Boys in the Bronx. After graduating from Horace Mann High School in 1947, he attended Yale University, receiving his B.A. in 1951. This was followed by Law School at the University of Virginia, where he received his LLB. Bill then began his law career with the legal department of New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad in New Haven, Connecticut.

It was about this time, Bill was set up with a blind date for a Yale-Princeton football game in New Jersey by a mutual friend at Riverside Church in NYC. That date turned into a 61-and-a-half-year marriage to Frances Breeland, a recent arrival from Mississippi. In the meantime, Bill had decided to specialize in Labor Law and accepted a position with the National Labor Relations Board in their Los Angeles office. So, after marriage in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1958, the newlyweds honeymooned all the way to California, eventually settling in La Cañada Flintridge in 1961. His career continued as legal counsel for Texaco, Inc. and then in private practice in Los Angeles and Old Town Pasadena.

Bill and Fran soon started their family with daughter Sharon, then son Jeff, and finished off with son James (Jimmy). He enjoyed being a dad and participated in many of the children’s activities, including YMCA Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, coaching sports teams and chaperoning camping trips. One highlight was seeing Jim’s LCHS varsity basketball team win the CIF Southern Section championship.

The joy of family continued with five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one daughter-in-law, one son-in-law and two grandsons-in-law. Bill participated in numerous community activities, including Tournament of Roses, Rotary International, American Field Service and LCHS Boosters Club. The Evans family was pleased to host two year-long AFS students (Stefano from Italy and Johan from Sweden), and over 25 summer program students from Japan. Bill was an avid sports fan. In addition to being a diehard San Francisco Giants fan, he loved the Los Angeles Rams, Lakers and Kings.

Bill and Fran were founding members of La Cañada United Methodist Church in 1965, remaining active through the present. Bill served as president of the Board of Trustees for many years, as well as playing on the church softball team. Great memories include their travel, both domestic and foreign. Some favorites were camping trips to the beach, desert and mountains, and National Parks, including Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Grand Tetons, Yellowstone and Glacier. Also, trips with Rotary to Ensenada, Baja California, to aid children’s orphanages, and visits to Europe and Japan.

The family is grateful for Bill’s long, productive life and all the friendships he had cherished. He will be missed by so many.