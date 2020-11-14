Obituary | William Raymond Adams

William Raymond Adams

William (Bill) Raymond Adams was born in Glendale, CA on 9/19/1959 and passed away 10/1/2020 at the age of 61. Survived by his parents Bob and Jan Adams, wife Laurie, three children: Louis, Jas and Taylor, three grandchildren: Hailey, Addison, Everly and numerous other family members. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. They provided him with so much joy.

Raised in Burbank, he attended Burbank schools. He was an athlete who played baseball, basketball and football. Football was the sport he enjoyed most. He was proud to be a Burbank High Bulldog. Bill was a family man, animal lover, an avid sports fan (supporting all his local teams). He had a strong work ethic, having spent many years working for the Applause Toy Company and Munchkin. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with family and friends. Bill was laid to rest in Chatsworth. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.