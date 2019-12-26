Old Pasadena’s Management Parties With Guests

Old Pasadena Management District recently rang in the season with its annual holiday party, held at Mi Piace Italian Kitchen, and treated more than 100 guests to a festive evening of hors d’oeuvres, drinks and great company. OPMD enjoyed having the opportunity to celebrate a successful 2019 with friends who included merchants, tenants, property owners, residents and city management. Guided by a board of directors, OPMD is a nonprofit business organization that creatively plans, manages and develops Old Pasadena as a unique, authentic and vibrant downtown experience. It oversees the maintenance of the 22 blocks that form historic Old Pasadena, handling cleaning, security, marketing and the creation and execution of special events.