Online Public Workshops on Airport Expansion Set for Sept. 23

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority is proposing to build a new 14-gate passenger terminal building in the northeast section of the airport. It would replace the existing, 14-gate passenger terminal in the southeast section of the airport, which does not meet current FAA safety standards because of its proximity to the taxiways and runways. The public can read the Draft Environmental Impact Statement online beginning today.

The FAA will host two virtual public workshops on the Draft EIS on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 1-3 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. and a virtual public hearing on the Draft EIS on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6-9 p.m. FAA representatives will present information about the proposed project and the Draft EIS. Members of the public will be able to submit written questions, which FAA representatives will answer live following the presentation. Virtual public meetings enable public participation in the environmental review process while maintaining safety and compliance with local, state and federal regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, the FAA has prepared a (Draft EIS) to assess the potential impacts associated with the construction and operation of a 14-gate replacement passenger terminal building.

The existing passenger terminal would be demolished, and parallel taxiways A and C would be extended full length to the ends of runways 15-33 and 8-26, respectively. The project also would include building a 45,900-square-foot aircraft apron, public parking structure, airline cargo building, passenger terminal access road, aircraft rescue and firefighting station, central utility plant and other infrastructures. A number of structures and facilities would be removed or demolished.

To read the report or register to participate in virtual public workshops, visit bobhopeairporteis.com.

Related