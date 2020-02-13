Paradise Canyon Reading Night Draws a Crowd

Paradise Canyon Elementary School recently hosted its winter Family Reading Night. It was a cozy event, as students came in their pajamas, brought their favorite stuffed animals and settled in on blankets or with their parents and experienced an evening of excitement. Authors Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White acted out parts of their book “Shivers,” the adventures of a pirate, making everyone laugh. Then they read parts of their second book “Jaclyn Hyde.” Everyone enjoyed cookies and milk before heading home.