Paradise Canyon Student Wins Spelling Bee

Tanmay Penanen, a 6th-grader from Paradise Canyon Elementary School, was declared the victor in a spelling bee featuring the top four spellers from local elementary schools on Monday. The event was held at the La Cañada Unified School District Governing Board room.As the winner of the competition, Penanen will move on to compete at the Los Angeles County Spelling Bee in March. The county bee is set to be held from 4-6 p.m. March 18 at Almansor Court in Alhambra.Participating in the event Monday were 16 students in grades 4-6 from La Cañada Elementary School, Palm Crest Elementary School, Paradise Canyon Elementary School and La Cañada Preparatory School.Each participant receives a medal after being eliminated and the top two spellers receive trophies.

— Wes Woods II