Parks and Rec Department Announces Fall Updates

With residents’ choices for exercise and recreation limited by COVID-19 health orders, the Burbank Department of Parks and Recreation recently gave updates on its outdoor sites and facilities to inform citizens about their options.

Outdoor Fitness Permits

In support of fitness facilities that have been ordered to close for indoor operations, but allowed to operate outdoors, the department is issuing permits for use of its ballfields for outdoor fitness classes. This program enables fitness facilities outdoor space to continue activities as allowed by Los Angeles County health orders, in a controlled and safe environment.

Permittees are required to submit an application and certificate of insurance, and pay a reasonable and affordable fee to conduct their activity. Groups are also required to adhere to the county health orders. The parks department will monitor permit groups regarding compliance with the orders and enforce all non-permitted park user groups that are currently violating the Burbank Municipal Code by conducting commercial activity on city property. For information, call (818) 238-5300 or email parksandrecreation@burbankca.gov.



Fall Recreation Guide

The department’s fall 2020 Recreation Guide is available at www.burbankca.gov/recreationguide. Included is information on:

• More than 200 in-person recreation class offerings and 100-plus virtual class offerings

• Enrichment programs and distance learning support

• Sports and aquatics programs for youth and adults focusing on skill building, including instructional programs, and skills clinics

• Supportive resources and essential services serving vulnerable populations

Registration has begun at burbankparks.com.

Verdugo Aquatic Facility Update

The Verdugo Aquatic Facility will remain open through the fall season. Class offerings, times, lap swim hours and other programs will operate in a reduced capacity to allow for proper physical distancing. With guidance from the county, additional safety protocols will be in place. Signage is posted at the entrance and throughout the VAF. While visiting the facility, please adhere to all safety guidelines and signage.

In addition, family swim sessions have been introduced to expand program offerings. Away from the hustle and bustle of the Main Pool, the Activity Pool provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the water with your loved ones, department officials said. The activity pool will be divided into three separate sections for families to splash and play in an area physically distant from others. For available dates and time slots or to register, visit burbankparks.com.

The parking lot directly adjacent to the facility will be open. The McCambridge Pool will remain closed. For more information about aquatic programming, visit www.burbankca.gov/aquatics.

Valley Skate Park Update

Fall hours for Valley Skate Park are now in effect. Specific times are designated for BMX bikes, scootering and skateboarding. Visit www.burbankca.gov/skatepark for the schedule and information about new protocols.

Tennis and Pickleball Courts Update

The Burbank Tennis Center courts located at various parks and the outdoor pickleball courts located at Larry L. Maxam Memorial Park remain open. Additional courts at George Izay Park are reprogrammed for pickleball on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon. Please adhere to all posted signage. For more information, visit burbankca.gov/pickleball.