Pasadena Altadena Ivy Foundation Grants $30,000 to High School Seniors

The Pasadena Altadena Ivy Foundation (PAIF), in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Eta Lambda Omega Chapter (ELO), announced the awarding of $30,000 in college scholarships to 13 local high school seniors.

The scholarships were granted in the categories of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), social justice and the young African American male. They were awarded to students attending area high schools, including John Muir, Pasadena High and Marshall Fundamental.

“For more than 60 years, ELO has been committed to providing college-bound students in the local community with scholarships to assist them as they begin their studies in the important fields of STEAM and social justice,” said Ashley Vickers, president of ELO. “In the midst of the COVID-19 global health crisis, this type of financial support could not be more important. We send all of these students our best wishes and hope their future careers will one day serve the world.”

Over the last six decades, in partnership with PAIF, ELO has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to local students. In addition, the organizations together have:

• Conducted free annual community workshops on how to attain additional scholarships

• Delivered lunchtime workshops regarding the college entrance process for students at John Muir and Pasadena high schools.

The 2020 PAIF/ELO scholarship recipients are:

• Anjolie Charles from John Muir High School, who is headed to Pasadena City College to major in criminal justice

• Haley Cogshell, who John Muir High School’s valedictorian and will enter UCLA to major in human biology

• Imani Hayes of John Muir High School, who will attend San Jose State University and major in graphic design

• Hasan Spencer of John Muir High School, who is headed to Bucknell University to major in political science

• Jamila Cummings of Pasadena High School, who will enter UCLA to major in public affairs

• Jordan Patton of Marshall Fundamental High School, who will attend USC and major in African American studies

• Eryn Pollard of California School of the Arts, who will enter Spelman College and major in health sciences

• Allison Wright of Arcadia High School who will attend San Francisco State and major in psychology

• Sonia Andrews of Monrovia High School, who will attend San Jose State and major in business finance

• Faith Hussey of Monrovia High School, who will enter Pasadena City College to major in nursing

The organization’s Book Award Scholarship recipients are:

• Tanner Holmes of South Pasadena High School, who will enter Spelman College and major in sociology

• Calvin Malik Jeffers of Bishop Alemany High School, who will attend California State University, Northridge and major in business

• Jackson Quincy Jones of Aveson Global Academy, who will attend University of California, Santa Cruz and major in computer science

The Pasadena Altadena Ivy Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) dedicated to improving access, expanding opportunities and closing economic gaps for the local community through scholarships, mentorships and educational programs.

ELO has a mission comprised of five basic tenets: to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life, and to be of service to all mankind.