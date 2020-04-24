Pasadena Chamber Organizes Donation Campaign For ‘Food For First Responders’

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce is raising money through its foundation to purchase meals from local restaurants for delivery to emergency room personnel as well as first responders and urgent care center staff, Chamber CEO Paul Little said. The Food for First Responders effort will deliver fresh food from local restaurants to emergency rooms, urgent care centers and first responders in the local community.

“This is not an original idea,” Little said. “I saw an article in the L.A. Times about a similar effort in Oakland and thought this would be a great way to both help the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 coronavirus response and our local restaurants. It is important for us to let the Emergency Room personnel and everyone who is dealing first-hand with the COVID-19 pandemic understand how much we appreciate them. We are doing this small thing to help them continue with their work.”

To donate, visit pasadena­youthworks.org/node25 or pasadenayouthworks.org and click on the pull down to donate to support “Food For First Responders,” then click on the link to donate.

“100% of the amount collected will be used to purchase and deliver food to local emergency rooms as well as first responders and those staffing Urgent Care Centers here in Pasadena,” Little said. “We encourage people to donate as much or as little as they can afford. Donations are tax deductible and will help support those who are keeping us safe and healthy during the crisis.”

The Pasadena Chamber will purchase freshly prepared meals locally and have it delivered. The chamber plans to continue this effort until the coronavirus “Safer at Home” order is lifted, Little said.