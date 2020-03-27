Pasadena Changes Parking Policy, for Now

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pasadena’s Department of Transportation has temporarily modified its parking policy to reduce the financial burden on residents and local businesses.

Changes by the department’s Parking Division include suspending enforcement of the overnight parking ordinance and of time limits in residential neighborhoods. The division also is suspending daytime street sweeping restrictions and payment at all curbside parking spaces.

Other temporary changes:

• All metered parking spaces will be temporarily converted to 20-minute parking to facilitate delivery and pickup of food from restaurants. The 20-minute limit on these spaces will be enforced.

• Individuals looking to park long term should park in parking garages and walk to their destination.

• Vehicle impounds that aren’t critical are temporarily suspended.

• There is a temporary suspension of booting and impounds for five or more past-due parking citations and for vehicles with expired registrations.

Staff will continue to enforce:

• All colored curb time limits.

• Time limits at 20-minute spaces.

• Driveway blocks (by complaint only).

• Preferential parking districts, with the exception of the T-District (by complaint only).

• Seventy-two-hour parking violations (by complaint only, citations only, no impounds).

• Emergency access and public safety violations, including but not limited to parking in alleyways, blocking fire hydrants and parking in fire lanes.

Parking garages will continue to operate as normal, but operations are being closely monitored and operations may be modified as necessary.

Additional measures will be considered as the situation evolves.

For further information, call (626) 744-7665 or email Parking@cityofpasadena.net.