Pasadena City College Honors Hometown Legend

The Pasadena City College Foundation recently kicked off the 2020 season of its Hometown Legend Series with a capacity crowd gathered to celebrate the career of author and PCC alumna Martha Tolles. The evening began with a glittering reception followed by a discussion with the author, led by Beyond the Book’s Julie Lin. Tolles spoke about growing up on the East Coast, attending Smith College and then working as an editor for Publishers Weekly. After marriage to E. Leroy Tolles, raising six children and settling in San Marino, Tolles experienced serious back problems. To stave off boredom, she began writing and found her way to PCC where she acquired the skills to become a published author. Through the decades, Tolles has penned many books and short stories, becoming a successful children’s author selling more than 2.3 million copies of her works worldwide. Tolles provided signed copies of her adult fiction book “Love and Sabotage” for the audience to cap off an evening to remember.