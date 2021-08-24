Pasadena Pops Features Beatles Cover Band Aug. 28

The Pasadena Pops celebrate the best of the Beatles with the cover band Classical Mystery Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia. “Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles” brings the timeless hits of the Fab Four to life with a fresh set list of favorites from the early years to “Sgt. Pepper’s” through their solo careers. Spanning the Beatles’ vast catalog, tracks include “Yesterday,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “A Day in the Life,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Hey Jude,” “Imagine,” plus many more.

Classical Mystery Tour performers include Jim Owen (John Lennon), Paul Curatolo (Paul McCartney), Joe Bithorn (George Harrison) and Joe Bologna (Ringo rr).

“The quartet looks and sounds just like the Beatles, with unforgettable music and costumes, but Classical Mystery Tour is more than just a rock concert,” a Pops spokesperson said. “The show presents more than two dozen Beatles tunes transcribed note-for-note and performed with a full orchestra — like you’ve never heard them before. The Los Angeles Times raved that Classical Mystery Tour was ‘more than just an incredible simulation…the crowd stood and bellowed for more.’ You might say it’s the best show the Beatles never did!”

“The orchestral score is exact, right down to every note and instrument that was on the original recording,” said Jim Owen, one of the founders of Classical Mystery Tour. “It’s always been our goal to play Beatles music as close as possible to the way they did it, because really, they did it the best.”

In order to provide the safest possible experience for all concertgoers, entry to all Pasadena Pops concerts will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For a list of accepted forms of proof and the most up-to-date venue safety protocols, visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org/covid-19-safety-protocols-pops.

Arboretum grounds open for picnicking and dining at 5:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7:30 p.m. “Don’t miss the best outdoor dinner party in town with spacious circular table seating with fine linens, or lawn seating for those who want to bring a blanket — each option carries on the tradition of picnic-dining with your family and friends listening to the San Gabriel Valley’s premier orchestra,” a Pops spokesperson said. “Among many venue amenities, concert goers can enjoy pre-ordered gourmet box dinners for on-site pickup from Claud’s or Julienne, or VIP table service from the Peacock Café, as well as a variety of food truck options and two full-service beverage centers.”

Subscribers may purchase pre-paid onsite parking at the Arboretum, and all concertgoers can purchase guaranteed and convenient parking at Santa Anita Park with complimentary non-stop shuttle service to the Arboretum’s main entrance.

Single tickets start at $25. Season subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and are available by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172, online at PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org or at the Arboretum on concert days.

Related