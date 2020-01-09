PCC Foundation Celebrates a Year of Growth

Kicking off the season in style, friends, donors, foundation board members and trustees recently gathered for a holiday celebration hosted by the Pasadena City College Foundation. Enjoying a festive setting, guests gathered to celebrate a history-making year. PCC Foundation President Bill Hawkins applauded the efforts of the group for reaching yearly contributed income and major gift campaign goals well above projected estimates. Hawkins also applauded the foundation for recently awarding more than $250,000 in scholarship monies to deserving students working to succeed in a variety of educational disciplines.

Erika Endrijonas, the superintendent-president of PCC, added her good wishes and commented on the many positive steps the college has undertaken to support the holistic needs of students to ensure success. She also noted that PCC was once again chosen by the Aspen Institute as one of the nation’s top community colleges.