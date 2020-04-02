PCC Foundation Ready to Assist Students During Crisis

By Bill Hawkins, President, PCC Foundation

The Pasadena City College Foundation’s highest priority is ensuring that students’ needs are met so that they can persist toward their academic goals. The Pasadena City College campus is closed to students and the public until April 20. Classes, counseling and other student services will be offered online. Full-time employees, hourly workers and personnel determined by the campus leadership will continue day-to-day operations whether on-campus or remotely.

Students’ lives are changing daily. Depending on their individual circumstances, some students have had work hours from their part-time jobs essentially eliminated; others are having to scramble for child-care support while others are left to care for their elderly relatives. All of these situations threaten their academic progress by putting increased pressure on their households.

Some donors have asked how they can help during this time. The PCC Foundation is responding by providing a way for our donors to support students during this time of transition while we journey through this worldwide health crisis together. The foundation has created a fund that will support emergency needs that arise from students’ unexpected hardships during this unprecedented time. Your donation will provide relief for financial hardships such as:

• Housing and food insecurities

• Technology needs to ensure students can access virtual learning remotely

• Any other unforeseen or emergency financial challenges related to medical expenses, loss of income, etc.

If you’d like to continue to support the work we do to assist students, especially during this time, you can make an online gift at give.pasadena.edu/unexpectedhardship or call (626) 585-7349.

The Foundation staff will continue to be here to support you. Call (626) 585-7065 or email us at pccfoundation@pasadena.edu. For up-to-date information, visit PCC’s Health Update page.