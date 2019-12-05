PCR Fathers and Daughters Enjoy an Evening Out

It was a magical night for 267 Palm Crest Elementary School fathers and daughters as they went arm-in-arm to their dance. Evan and Parissa Farr welcomed everyone to their home, complete with a red carpet walkway, for the event. The happy couples stopped for a photo op at the photo both, decorated picture frames for their photo and danced the night away to DJ Nu’s selections. Daughters smiled and giggled as their dads showed them their dance moves. Everyone enjoyed the candy bar for a snack and no one wanted the evening to end. The event was coordinated by PCY fathers Serj Abrahamian, Armond Abramian, Marcotte Anderson, Tyson Avery, David Boyle, Jerry Cradduck, Damon Eastman, Ryan Harmon, Sean Hunt, Omkar Nalamwar, Erik Palladino, Todd Royal and Marcelo Sada.