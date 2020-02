Palm Crest 1st-grade teachers Rachel Harter, Camilla Hartman, Joan Patterson and Jennifer Zine planned fun activities as their students celebrated the 100th day of school. The favorite seemed to be Fruit Loop necklaces while other activities included making hats and crowns, 100-word lists, 100-item trail mix and 100 stamps. There was more creativity involved when the students answered the question, “If I had $100, how would I spend it?”