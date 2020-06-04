Pearl Marie Riedel, 93, of Selma, California, passed away on May 13 after complications from pneumonia. Jack, 96, her husband was by her side.

She was born in Minneapolis, on May 16, 1926, and raised by her parents, George and Doris Rooney. At age 20, they moved to Pasadena, near extended family. She worked as a telephone operator during World War II, when she was introduced to Air Force pilot Jack Riedel. They were married in 1946 in Pasadena and raised their family in South Pasadena until moving to Selma in 1974.

Pearl and Jack raised six boys, Bob, Rich, Tom, Will, Ron and John. She is survived by her husband, Jack, of 74 years of marriage; her six sons; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with more on the way; and her sister, Pat Nagel of Huntington Beach.

Pearl was immensely proud of her family and loved all the daughters-in-law and all the children and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Being involved with the boys’ schools, Cub Scouts, church functions and being with all her friends she had made over the many years were some of her most cherished memories. With her kindness and devotion to her family and friends, she touched each one of us and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

An intimate funeral took place on May 26 in Selma.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled after the current COVID-19 issues subside.