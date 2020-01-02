PFAR Hosts 113th Awards Ceremony

The Pasadena-Foothills Association of Realtors hosted its 113th annual Inaugural and Awards Breakfast with approximately 300 Realtors, affiliate partners and special guests in attendance at the Westin Pasadena. The event, themed “@PFARStrongerTogether,” celebrated its incoming officers and directors along with annual award recipients.

During the ceremony, PFAR honored incoming President Eddie Ramirez of Deasy Penner Podley, who highlighted PFAR’s mission of public service and the importance of being “open to new ideas” to help advance and protect the real estate profession.

Hosted by PFAR’s Charitable Foundation Director Matt McIntyre and PFAR Past President Emilie Broughton, the association showcased its contribution to Pasadena’s public schools, which included the launch of their successful Pasadena Unified School District Certification program, a partnership with the Pasadena Educational Foundation and Pasadena Education Network. The program also featured a generous donation to the Plus Me Project; a nonprofit centered on empowering youth in the art of storytelling.

During the breakfast celebration, PFAR Award recipients who were honored included Realtor of the Year Crystal Narramore (Compass), Affiliate of the Year Nathan Stark (Chicago Title Glendale), Distinguished Service honoree Steve Haussler (Coldwell Banker), and Humanitarian of the Year Chelby Crawford (Coldwell Banker).

The 2020 officers and directors installed alongside President Ramirez consisted of Barry Storch (Dilbeck Real Estate) as president-elect, Haussler as secretary, Sid Karsh (Sid Karsh Real Estate) as treasurer, Amy Engler (Douglas Elliman) as multiple listing director, along with newly added directors Hazel Perera (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) and Neha Jespersen (Deasy Penner Podley). Returning directors Deno Kidde (Sotheby’s International Realty) and Joyce Kristensson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) were also installed with newly appointed affiliate director Martin Mesa (Rate One Financial) and immediate past President Lisa Diaz (Compass).