PFAR Party Benefits Local Charities

Members of the Pasadena-Foothills Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation gathered for a Pizza Party on Saturday, an annual soiree held to celebrate and provide grants to selected nonprofit organizations in the Greater Pasadena-Foothills area. The party was held at the home of Kirk and Leah Dilbeck and included about 30 members of the PFAR board and representatives of select nonprofit organizations that benefit the community. Among the recipients chosen were Villa Esperanza, the Grandview Foundation, Tierra Del Sol, Five Acres, Door of Hope and Elizabeth House.